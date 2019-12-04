Plan ahead before giving pets as a Christmas gift

A Home for the Holidays adoption event is being held at the center this week, but they want potential pet parents to be ready. Adoptions Supervisor Diann Bowman said, “Come in, find the animal you like, fill out an application, if you live in the city we do a fence check. Any current animals in your home need to be current on their rabies and spayed or neutered, and you also are required to go to your veterinarian and pre-pay for the spay or neuter for the animal you're wanting to adopt.”