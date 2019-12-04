Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction to debut at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - A new Star Wars ride opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Thursday.
In 18 minutes, Rise of the Resistance throws riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Riders have a chance to join the Resistance, get captured by the First Order, and go on a wild ride to escape Kylo Ren.
Karin Hanson is a show mechanical engineer and says Rise of the Resistance combines various ride elements into an exciting experience that has not been done before.
“We’re really breaking new ground with this combination of attraction types, to pull it to life and give guests something that they’ve never even seen before,” Hanson said.
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland in California on Jan. 7.
