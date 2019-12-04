Three representing Vernon College at Las Vegas rodeo competitions

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Las Vegas will be turning from the City of Lights to the City of Rodeos over the next weeks and Texoma will be represented well.
“Las Vegas is a fun town and everything, but it’s a big stage especially in December it’s a whole lot of rodeo people so you’re in your environment and everything and you get to show what you can do in front of everybody from around the country,” Vernon College rodeo team member Elizabeth Frost said.
Frost, Hadley Coleman and Tori Brower are all representing Vernon College at different rodeos, All-In Breakaway, Junior World Finals and Tuffest Junior World Championship respectively.
Frost and Coleman will be competing in breakaway roping while Brower is already in Vegas for goat tying.
“Breakaway roping hasn’t been in the national finals pro rodeo like the big pro rodeo stages,” Coleman said.
Frost will compete at All-In Breakaway roping, which is in its first year with a 100 thousand dollar payout.
“Everyone has that mentality that they want to go out and win the first one, that’s just the mentality that I have so it’s going to be a lot of pressure,” she said.
While the road to Vegas hasn’t always been easy.
“It’s hard to get practice done where everyone can practice at once but really we have a good facility and practice and everything,” Coleman said.
They know it’s been worth it, both for themselves and for the program.
“I think any time anyone from Vernon goes somewhere or does good it reflects on the school and helps to reflect the program we have here,” Coleman said.
