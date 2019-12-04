WF Area Food Bank receiving dollar matching grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the holidays approaching the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is asking for help in the fight against hunger.
“The Fain Foundation and James N. McCoy Foundation have joined forces to bring us a $40,000 matching grant,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank marketing director Simon Welch said.
Every dollar donated to the food bank will be matched up to $40,000 through the end of the year.
“The holidays are always brutal with the food bank,” Welch said. “These monetary donations help us to buy more food to fill those food gaps in our inventory.”
Monetary donations can be made on the WFA Food Bank’s website and food can be donated by bringing it up to the food bank itself during normal business hours.
