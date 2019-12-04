Wichita Christian School raises money for Operation Santa

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - They did extra chores, saved their money and, on Wednesday, students from Wichita Christian School took a trip to Greenbriar Walmart to buy toys for those less fortunate. The kiddos were glad to do it as they ran through the aisles quickly filling carts with toys they thought other kids might like.
What’re a few extra chores when you can help a kid have a special Christmas.
Wichita Christian students collected more than $2,000 for their annual tradition of shopping for kids that might go without.
Member of Parent Christian Organization Bonnie McCabe said “We challenged our kids to take one extra chore and other responsibilities to raise money so that they have the privilege of coming to Walmart and shopping for underprivileged kids. We donate them to the fire department for their Operation Santa.”
McCabe says the lesson here is teaching kids early about the impact they can have on others.
"They get excited about the fact that they can make a difference even at this young age we tell them that they can make a difference," said McCabe
The students say they are happy to help.
“[Some] kids don’t really get a Christmas, nothing under the tree when it comes. So, we are just raising this money and buying all the toys to make kids happy,” said Wichita Christian School 4th grader Macee McCabe.
“We love helping children every Christmas because some kids don’t get Christmas presents and some don’t get to celebrate Christmas at all, so we buy them gifts,” said Wichita Christian School 5th grader Dane Pauls.
The toys will be given out later this month.
