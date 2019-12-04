Wichita Falls woman stole used car from Patterson Honda

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An employee at Patterson Honda called the Wichita Falls Police Department on Nov. 11 to report that a person he had begun selling a car to, still has that car, and that she does not own it.
The employee states that 40-year-old Annie Martin was supposed to complete the sale by providing additional information, but had not done so as of Nov. 11.
She was given temporary tags for a short time period and was told that the paperwork needed to be completed by Oct. 22 in order to complete the sale, and that her first car payment was due on Nov. 2.
The employee told police the car in question is valued at $7,600.
The employee told police that no one at Patterson Honda had seen Martin since Oct. 7 when she left the dealership with the car.
A different employee told investigators that he spoke to Martin on the phone on Nov. 25, at which time she claimed she would come back to the dealership, but again failed to showed up.
Martin was arrested on Dec. 3 on Wendover Street for the theft of that car.
Annie Rochelle Martin is facing a felony charge of theft over $2,500 but under $30,000, she remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Dec. 4 on a $5,000 bond.
