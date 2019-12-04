35-year-old 'porch pirate’ arrested following burglary charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department states that Joellen Wolfe, 35, is facing multiple burglary charges.
A victim reported a missing package to WFPD on Nov. 13, and had security camera footage showing person who took it.
Officers at WFPD identified the woman in the surveillance footage as Joellen Wolfe, 35.
The video shows Wolfe take a package, which was an online Target order, before jumping back into a black SUV.
Police contacted Target in Wichita Falls to ask if anyone had attempted to return the items, and sure enough Target’s Loss Prevention was able to confirm that two people who match the description of Wolfe and the person police had believed to be her accomplice, Eli Ramos.
Target provided their own surveillance footage where the pair was turned away from being able to return the items due to not having a receipt for them, and left Target in an SUV matching the one in the Ring home-surveillance footage.
In a separate incident, also on Nov. 13 officers with WFPD responded to a call about a burglary of a habitation.
The witness said they saw a male exit a black SUV, enter a home on Alexandria Street and come back out with a leaf-blower and a weed-eater before taking off in the SUV.
This call had come in less than 2 hours after a call about a package theft just 2 miles away.
On Nov. 14 WFPD found Eli Ramos who was with Wolfe and was the owner of the black SUV seen in surveillance footage.
An officer was able to hold an interview with Wolfe, where she told police that she had taken the SUV, without telling Ramos, early in the day of Nov. 13.
She claims to have gone to a, “drug home,” off Rhea Road to meet with a male.
Wolfe confessed that she and that male then went driving around, sharing the responsibility of driving, before stealing the property previously mentioned.
In another separate incident, WFPD responded to another burglary of a habitation call on Nov. 27.
The victim told police that her wallet and a bag of shoes were taken from inside her mother’s house the night before, Nov. 26.
The victim explained that her mother had left the property around 4 p.m. and returned home at around 5:30 p.m., she admitted that the back door was unlocked during this time away from the house.
Later that same night, the victim received bank statements showing that her card had been used at around 6 p.m. at Dillard’s at Sikes Senter Mall.
Immediately following that charge, the victim claims Wolfe also used her card at Walmart.
Investigators were able to confirm with Walmart that Wolfe had indeed tried to use the bank card in the store at the time provided by the bank statements.
Dillard’s was also able to give surveillance footage proving Wolfe’s involvement in this latest incident.
Police arrested Wolfe on Nov. 27.
Wolfe is facing two counts of burglary of a habitation, one count of theft and also facing a fourth charge for theft of property enhanced.
As of Dec. 4, Wolfe remains in the Wichita County Jail on $55,000 in bonds.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.