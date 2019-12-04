28-year-old WF woman charged with felony injury to a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after an incident that originally took place in mid-August.
On Dec. 3, Alexia Cierra Sanchez, 28, was arrested by Wichita Falls Police and booked into the Wichita County Jail for injury to a child.
In August, the victim’s grandmother brought them to the YMCA, located on Spur 325, with visible marks on their face; police were called by an employee.
The victim was then located at their school and told WFPD that their mother hit them because she was mad.
CPS became involved at this time.
Together WFPD and CPS concluded in an August affidavit that Sanchez had slapped the child across the face and will be facing a 3rd degree felony.
As of Dec. 4, Sanchez remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
