81-year-old WF woman given 9 counts of child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Dec. 3 an 81-year-old Wichita Falls woman was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department following the burglary of a car.
When Eileen Frances Janu, 81-years-old, identified herself, WFPD officers became aware of the nine counts of child endangerment that Janu was wanted for.
All nine counts occurred back in May, where police say Janu was threatening children who were trying to swim in an above-ground pool.
A witness told police that Janu got in her car after yelling that the children couldn’t be swimming there and drove it towards the pool, but didn’t hit it.
Police were told she then drove off, backing into a motorcycle.
Police pursued the car for nine miles, after she left Wichita Falls city limits, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office took over.
According to police, Janu had a medical condition and was taken to the hospital after that mid-May chase; she was never returned to police custody after the hospitalization.
As of Dec. 4 Janu remains in the Wichita County Jail on $90,000 in bonds.
