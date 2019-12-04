YMCA WF: Miracle Gymnastics Program offered for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The YMCA of Wichita Falls started offering free gymnastics classes to any child with disabilities from 3 years old through 5th grade on Wednesdays.
This program, called the Miracle Gymnastics Program, aims to bring children, who live day to day with challenges, to their fullest potential and ability.
The classes began on Dec. 4.
The class holds 20 children and will meet every Wednesday afternoon from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This class is, again, free of charge to children with a disability from ages 3 through their 5th Grade year.
For more information you can contact the YMCA of Wichita Falls at 940-761-1000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.