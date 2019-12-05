Boardwalk construction underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Wichita Boardwalk Project is officially underway.
Crews started work on Dec. 5.
“It’s very exciting to see something concrete happening out at Lake Wichita because it’s been six years in the process of getting the permits and the engineering work done,” revitalization committee chair David Coleman said.
The first step is making space for equipment to get on the lake, then drilling is expected in the coming weeks.
“I gotta hand it to Trinity Hughes they’re doing an excellent job of getting things going they’ve just gotta wait on the steel to get fabricated,” Coleman said.
One of two possible slowdowns on the project.
“The main two concerns are obviously weather and how quickly they can make the steel,” project manager Vikesh Desai said.
The wood from the original boardwalk won’t be disappearing anytime soon, but if it gets in the way, Desai says a few pieces would be removed.
“They’re going to try and keep as much there as possible because it’s really good for the fish and also historic purposes so we don’t want to mess with it,” Desai said.
With the boardwalk on its way to being made, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee can now focus on the other projects they’ve been working toward.
“So far we have one donation for the veteran’s plaza but fundraising really hasn’t gotten off the ground for the boat ramp,” Coleman said.
The expected finish date is in May, within the grant money deadline of June.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.