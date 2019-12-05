Nonprofit Management and Leadership at MSU Texas celebrates one year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -An organization that helps local nonprofits is celebrating a year of service, and new programs, including a new minor for students at MSU-Texas.
As they celebrate almost a year at Dillard’s business College at MSU Texas, they reflect on how far they have come, including enrolling about 80 students for a minor in nonprofit management.
MSU Texas Senior and Nonprofit intern Courtney Hoover said, “So I actually picked the minor cause I was really involved in Greek life. So it gave me a lot of community involvement, taught me a lot about fundraising, and found out that it was something that I really enjoyed doing and something that I was really passionate about. So when I found out about the nonprofit minor, it all made sense.”
Those who already work in the nonprofit sector can sign-up for courses, attend monthly networking meetings and weekly newsletters with information on professional development. The center is also working on a new accreditation.
Director of the Center for Nonprofit Management & Leadership Sonia White said, "Our main mission is to increase the capacity of area nonprofit. So we feel like this accreditation and adopting the national standards will really allow us to make our nonprofits here the best that they can possibly be. Research shows that nonprofits that achieve this accreditation increase their funding opportunities and increase the amount of funding they receive.
MSU Texas having this additional minor has also influenced Courtney’s after college plans.
“So I plan to use the minor in the future in Wichita Falls. I actually want to move here permanently and work in the nonprofit sector. We have one of the biggest nonprofit sectors in Texas, and I just know that through the nonprofit minor knowledge through my knowledge that we will be able to grow it even bigger moving forward,” said Hoover.
The first group to graduate with their minor in non-profit management will be this spring.
