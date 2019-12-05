TCU plays host to USC

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 50 percent of TCU's points this season. For Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Jonah Mathews have combined to account for 67 percent of all Southern California scoring, including 84 percent of the team's points over its last five games.