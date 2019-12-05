5th Christmas on the Square being held in Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Carolers, live music and an Archer City ISD band performance will all be featured at the 5th annual Christmas on the Square.
“As in past years, we are having Santa Claus arrive on the firetruck,” Greg Miller with Christmas on the Square said. “We’ll have street vendors. We’ll have food vendors. Also the local merchants will be open for shopping.”
The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Archer City main square.
“Earlier this year we had a project where a local artist designed a mural and sold squares to citizens of Archer County to actually paint the mural," Miller said. "The proceeds from that were used to purchase some new decorations for the courthouse square. It was a win-win project for everybody involved.”
The event is free to attend, everyone is encouraged to enjoy the tree lighting ceremony.
