Ways to recycle all of those boxes from Cyber Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Americans spent over nine billion dollars shopping on Cyber Monday and that means stacks of cardboard boxes are headed to a lot of doorsteps. All those boxes, you don't have to throw them away, you can recycle them.
In Wichita Falls, the city has two different ways you can properly discard all of those once gift filled boxes.
“You can break that box down and put it into that green cart and along with your wrapping paper and any other tissue paper,” Teresa Rose, Deputy Director of public works said.
The city has green bins you pay a monthly fee of $3 for to recycle organic material and that includes all those cardboard boxes.
“Then that cart is then taken to our landfill area where we have a composting facility and it's made into compost,” Rose said.
All across town you can choose to drop your recyclables off too at one of the 13 locations. It’s how Leslie Cusick Fernandes does her part in going green.
“I collect my recycling and take it to the city,” Fernandes said.
She uses both options the city offers.
“Organic matter in the green bin, glass, aluminum cans, one and two plastic down at the city area for the recycling,” Fernandes said.
Wichita Falls has made recycling as easy as going through a drive thru with their drop off locations like this one at the sanitation center.
“It makes it very convenient for them the way we have it set up, you just pull up, get out, and get back in their car and go on,” Brandy Flesner, sanitation supervisor said.
This commitment to environmentally friendliness has been a part of the cities mission for over 20 years.
“We collect it locally we take it to our landfill locally where it is made into compost. The composting process does not produce methane, we don't have that much fuel use in order to just get it 10 miles out of town in order to process it,” Rose said.
The EPA estimates 75% of what we throw out can be recycled in some way. By sending less of our packages straight to the landfill, we're reducing our carbon footprint one trip to the drop off center at a time.
