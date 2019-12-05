Wild hogs spotted near Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A photo of a feral hog was taken Tuesday evening near Sheppard Air Force Base.
Ashawnta Bulter has seen it all in the 10 years she has lived off of Missile Road and Selma Drive, “I’ve seen a deer, I’ve seen a fox...”
But this past week was the first time she has seen a group of feral hogs, four to be exact.
“That’s scary,” she said the the creatures that looked like they might have been eating at the time she spotted them
Butler says she saw them in the evening around the same time one was spotted Tuesday evening in the same grassy area at the end of the street.
The Archer County Game Warden, Richard Key said it is a good idea to stay away if you see one, “Keep a safe distance. Do not approach them and call animal control.”
Key also said that they are not predators but are defensive if they feel threatened. They can been seen at all times of the day or night, but mostly during early morning hours or in the evenings.
Authorities in Chambers County, Texas say feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker last week. They also called the incident “unbelievably tragic” and “very rare."
