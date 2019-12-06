Accused Santa Fe shooter transported to Vernon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A month after Dimitrios Pagourtzis was found incompetent to stand trial, the 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 and injuring 13 has been transported to a state hospital in Vernon.
Pagourtzis is the suspect in connection to the shooting that took place at a Santa Fe High School in May of 2018.
Chief Wichita County Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said the North Texas State Hospital Pagourtzis will learn more about the court process.
“A lot of people come up to Vernon at the state hospital and they have a program to teach them about the procedures that occur in court. They teach them about what happens when someone is arrested and charged with a crime,” Kosub said.
He emphasizes that not being fit to stand trial is different than pleading insanity.
The process Pagourtzis is currently in all happens before a trial can even take place, which is why the capital murder trial against him is being delayed.
How long someone stays in the hospital depends on if and when they regain competency.
“Usually they’re able to regain competency in a short amount of time, Usually about 90 days. Then if they are not – if it takes longer than that – it can take up to a year,” Kosub said.
Pagourtzis will receive treatment and be evaluated within 120 days so that he can stand trial. if convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.
