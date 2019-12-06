Archer City hosts 5th annual Christmas on the Square

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Crowds of people flocked to Archer City Wednesday night and it’s all in the spirit of the holiday season. The cities 5th annual Christmas on the Square that was filled with decorations and vendors selling their wares.
“What we try to pull off is a hallmark small town Christmas evening,” Gregg Miller, who’s helped make this celebration happen said. “And bring the people of archer city and the surrounding towns together.”
Shops lined the streets around the square and one of those store fronts, belongs to Judy Miller.
“All of our stores stay open late for shopping so it kind of helps the economy here,” Judy said.
She's one of the people who made this now yearly tradition possible too and loves seeing the community come together.
“It’s just a warm fuzzy feeling,” Judy said.
Vendors not only line the streets, they’ve taken up shop inside the Royal Theater.
“Yeah this is a good venue for them to exhibit their wares and show the public what they have to offer,” Gregg said.
A short way down the sidewalk and past the stoplight, these decorations in front of the courthouse were bought with money raised from Kathy Morrison’s mural.
“This year we chose the war memorial to decorate it,” Morrison said.
Morrison designed the mural but when it came time to paint, she left that to the community.
“All the people did it, they drew it, I gridded off the wall but each one had their own square with a pattern and they went in and they drew it on and then they painted it,” Morrison said.
Officials who help plan this yearly celebration say they hope to make their 6th annual Christmas on the Square next year, even bigger.
