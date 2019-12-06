Chilly north wind brings that December feeling back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front swept into North Texas earlier this morning, and we woke up to a cold North wind. After a relatively chili day today, we do see temperatures warming into the weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next five with high temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will be in the forties and winds will be light for area football games this evening.