First Assembly carolers sing at Downtown Candlewalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The streets were lined with luminaries, the cocoa and cider were piping hot and businesses were open late during the Downtown Candle Walk.
Carolers from First Assembly of God in Wichita Falls added to the magical atmosphere in Downtown Wichita Falls for tonight’s holiday candle walk.
“We are out here at the Candlewalk showing everyone the reason for the season and that is Jesus,” First Assembly of God executive pastor Sharon Daugherty said.
The Church members also presented a living nativity scene with an adorable baby Jesus.
“We believe that the Church should not just be in the four walls," Daugherty said. "We believe that Church should be out in the community. Church should be blessing other people, giving things out and just bringing joy to the community.”
Members of the Church gave out candy canes and pamphlets to everyone who passed by.
