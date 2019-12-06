Historic youth hunt teaches love of nature to kids

JACKSBORO, Texas (TNN) - The annual Northwest Texas Field and Streams boys’ deer hunt is in its 52nd year. Organizers believe it is the largest and longest-running youth hunt in the state and leaves the biggest impression on those boys.
“Some of these hunters that have gone on these hunts have now returned to be guides because it had such an impression on them,” Will Mangum said.
The kids are paired up with a guide and trained by game wardens.
“They go through gun safety, they take them to the range, they take them to live fire so by the time the kid enters the blind for deer hunting he knows gun safety, he knows gun handling he knows how to sight that rifle,” NTFS ex-officio Roger Kroes said.
The hunt started in 1967 in a converted goat shed with nine kids and their guides. Now it has grown to over 45 kids and volunteers with a new building that will be dedicated to its founder Harry Campsey.
“My grandad never got to see the building, he never got to see the plans for the building,” Mangum said.
Some of the original hunters will be returning, or have shared their stories of that first hunt with Mangum.
One boy saw plenty of deer, but never shot his gun, wanting to take in the beauty of nature instead.
“He told me he didn’t become an avid hunter but he did become an avid fisherman and that’s one of the things with Northwest Field and Streams is their motto is the families that hunt and fish together stay together,” Mangum said.
Guides stay connected with their hunters too, mentoring them after the hunt is done.
“It gives them a bond if they need somebody in the future they know they have that contact so there’s so much more that goes into it,” 4 Amigos Ranch co-owner Gidget Wood said.
They look to the future and another 50 years of teaching kids a love for the outdoors.
“We went into an agreement with the 4 Amigos Ranch, Northwest Texas Field and Stream and the Wood family for a 50-year lease,” 4 Amigos Ranch co-owner Dave Wood said.
“To have a 52-year tradition, how many of us can see 52 years in the future and where it will have the impact,” Mangum said.
