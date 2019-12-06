Nocona resident killed in Montague County crash

By Dakota Mize | December 5, 2019 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 10:54 PM

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Montague County on Dec. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

Michael Frank Warton, 63, of Nocona, TX was killed in the accident after crashing into the backside of a car on FM 2953.

DPS officials said the driver of the car decided to make a U-turn and didn’t see Warton behind him. There wasn’t enough time for Warton to avoid the car.

Warton was taken to a hospital in Denton and later died from his injuries.

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

