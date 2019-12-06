Storm shelter rebate included in new Baylor County mitigation plan

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - An emergency plan through FEMA has been approved for Baylor County, meaning more opportunities for the county to receive funding after natural disasters.
While the plan will help provide aid to Baylor County during a natural disaster, officials say residents are most excited about the storm shelter grant.
“That’s what this plan is for, is to help us receive funding to mitigate those natural disasters, to reduce loss of property and to reduce loss of life,” said John Hostas, the emergency management coordinator for Baylor County.
It was a little over a year ago that Baylor County was hit with major flooding along their county roads.
Luckily, officials were already in the middle of revising their emergency preparedness plan through FEMA.
“That kind of put us in front of other counties,” explained Rusty Stafford, the county’s judge, “and of course Archer County with all that flood damage.”
Of the nine counties awaiting approval, Baylor County is now the first.
But what officials say is most exciting is the storm shelter rebate program.
Once approved by the city and county commissioners, Baylor county residents will be able to receive a 50-percent rebate on the cost of building their shelters. They can receive up to $3,000 in assistance from FEMA and the county.
Less than 24 hours after announcing the FEMA approval, Hostas said he’d already received feedback.
“Let’s just say I went to the cafe to eat lunch and I had two people hit me up,” he said.
The program does not apply to properties that current have storm shelters on it. The rebates will go into effect after a grant proposal is submitted to FEMA by Baylor County.
Hostas added that he is going to start that process “as soon as we can get it along.”
