Burkburnett Parade of Homes benefits new students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Student-to-Student program hosted the annual Parade of Homes. Residents of the town decorated and opened their homes to the people who purchased tickets.
The proceeds benefit new students and military families, who are new to the community.
“STS is a student led program to help raise money for, and we have welcome bags for new students, and this is to help raise money for that,” said STS member Sydney Mulhare.
Those who purchased tickets were given a list of addresses, and visited on their own time. They received tours of the decorates homes once they entered.
“It’s for holiday cheer, you gotta be happy for the holidays,” said student council member Kannen Miller.
“Whenever you do it, it makes you feel good because you know it’s not for nothing,” said student council member Joseph Montgomery.
About 20 homes were decorated and open for the parade. Inside were snacks and refreshments for the parade viewers.
All done for a great cause to help benefit new students by making them feel as welcome as possible.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.