Burkburnett sisters helping the homeless in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Often called the most wonderful time of year, for some, the season is filled with hardship. Homelessness isn't just a big city problem, it is here in Texoma too and that’s why two 14 year old sisters, are doing something to help.
It’s happening one bag at a time, meet Railynn and Brailynn, they’re twin sisters from Burkburnett and they've made it their mission to buy, fill, and then pass out some care package bags just in time for Christmas.
“We're doing this just to help them and their reaction is like priceless,” Brailynn said.
Gift bags span across three tables in the living room, these two sisters are gearing up for the season of giving.
“Most of them come from us and our family like we do chores and we babysit and we use our money to buy the stuff,” Brailynn said.
Each bag is filled with the necessities people need.
“Stuff they need for hygiene, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, scarves, hats,” Brailynn said.
Now over halfway to reaching their goal of a hundred bags, it's become their way to give back to those who don’t have help for the holidays. One of those places they'll be giving back couldn’t be happier with this generous donation.
“I’m glad to hear that children and junior high kids are thinking about the homeless,” Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission said.
The girls aren’t just making a difference for those in need, they are also inspiring others like those at Newport Operating, who donated $550 towards their cause. It’s a heart warming gesture, in the season of giving.
“This will help a lot, a bunch, we can get a bunch more stuff to help them,” Brailynn said.
This is the fourth year the girls have chosen to give back, this whole project started after they brought gifts to a senior living home. Last year they donated their Christmas gifts to those who had none.
A portion of the bags go to Faith Mission in Wichita falls and another will be sent to the Burkburnett American Legion to be delivered to homeless vets up in Lawton. If you want to donate too, you can on their Facebook page here or give their mother Carla Mash Buss a call at 940-222-2981.
