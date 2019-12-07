MSU Texas graduating seniors walk campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Seniors at Midwestern State University took part in their “Senior Walk” on Dec. 6 as they walked around campus as a group for the final time before graduation.
“I’m actually very excited to graduate," mass communication senior Mia Heck said. “I’m a first generation student so it means a lot to me but it means even more to my parents. I think that’s what makes me most proud and that’s what I’m ready for.”
This year, graduating seniors participated in a new tradition where they patted the “Senior Horse” at the Spirit of the Mustangs statues by Centennial Hall as they walked by.
“I hope it lasts because I think it’s a neat tradition and I’m glad we got to be the first group to do it,” Heck said.
Heck said she will be moving to Graham, TX to be the membership and event coordinator at the Graham Country Club after graduation.
“It’s a good way to finish out our college careers with everybody singing songs,” graphic design senior Thomas Goad said.
Goad said he will be moving to Nashville to work on software development as graphic designer following graduation.
Before the walk, the faculty of the Fain College of Fine Arts told stories and gave praises to the graduating seniors of the Mass Communication, Music and Art departments.
The MSU Texas graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place on Dec. 14 at the MPEC.
