Penn is looking for his furr-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it time for our pet of the week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett James in studio to talk about Penn the cat.
Penn is a nine week old flame point Siamese kitten who is looking for a forever home.
“We pulled him from the city at about a week old," Hopkins said. "He was a bottle-fed baby. Thankfully we have some fosters who can do the bottle feeding.”
Penn has already had his first set of shots and he has been dewormed.
Members of Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Dec. 7 and 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
Adopting is not a free process but it covers just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.