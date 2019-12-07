Runners, walkers help raise money for Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Runners and walkers came out in their Christmas outfits to participate in the 6th annual MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights 5K and one mile Fun Run on Dec. 7 to raise money for the Fantasy of Lights program.
“It began as a fundraiser and continues as a fund raiser to support the Lights," Director of the MSU Career Management Center Dirk Welch said. "We have 15 sponsors that have sponsored the race and then all of the contributing registrations by all the participants goes to keeping this alive.”
The 5K run registration fee was $25 and the one mile run registration fee was $15.
“The community has come out in droves," Welch said. "Opening night, there were just hundreds and hundreds of people out wandering around, driving through and enjoying all of the festivities. Nightly, it’s been very busy and there’s been a great deal of support so we’re very blessed.”
Donations to the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights can be made at the lights themselves by giving to individuals holding Santa boots or by using one of several stations that are spread throughout the lights displays.
Visit the Fantasy of Lights website to donate online and for more information.
