SNAP change to take effect in April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting in April next year, adults between the ages of 18 to 49 who don’t have children and aren’t disabled will have to work 20-30 hours a week in order to qualify for food stamps.
“So that means all those people are going to be coming to food pantries, which are the food banks for food, and our inventory is already so low. We say that the food goes out as fast as it comes in," Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said. "Well, our numbers right now this year there is a 139-pound difference between what we have received and what we have distributed.”
One Wichita Falls resident told News Channel 6 he works full-time but still relies on SNAP benefits to feed his young family.
This month, his wife told him they received less than the month before.
“We went down a significant amount, and she did not know what we were going to do,” a Food Bank employee said. “As of right now, we get a decent amount, and we use it to the end of the month, and sometimes we run short.”
Nickens says the rule change will leave thousands of others in the same boat.
“It’s going to impact those that don’t have transportation, those that may have jobs with intermittent hours such as construction those that are impacted by the weather So it may be no fault of their own," Nickens said. “And a lot of people are working jobs that are not a livable wage, so they have to work two or three jobs, and one car bill or medical bill or something like that impact them they are not going to be able to have the extra SNAP benefits.
“They are going to come here unless we get more food in we aren’t going to have enough to feed them, unfortunately,” Nickens said.
“So, we go just based on what we get, and after that, we scrounge so I know the impact it’s making on our people and its hurts,” said a Food Bank employee.
The USDA website says this will save the federal government more than five million dollars over a five year period encourages people to take steps toward long-term self-sufficiency.
Across the nation, almost 700,000 people would lose food stamp benefits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on its website. The SNAP, or food stamp program, is funded through USDA.
