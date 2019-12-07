WFHS students volunteer at Christmas in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students from WFHS Key Club volunteered along with Kiwanis Club for Christmas in the Park on Dec. 7 to help spread the joy and cheer of Christmas with families in the community.
“It’s a nice little get together where we man stations and games and hide candy canes for kids to celebrate Christmas when they might not be able to celebrate it at their homes,” WFHS Key Club volunteer Emma Watson said.
First up was Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble where over 10,000 candy canes were scattered over two areas with 24 specially marked pieces being mixed in. The kids who found the marked candy canes won a special stocking from Santa himself filled with delicious candy.
“I volunteered because I love helping out the community,” WFHS Key Club volunteer Kennedy Baker said. “A free event like this, to help get everyone into the Christmas cheer, really united the community. It’s a great chance for kids and parents to come out and have a lot of fun together.”
During the second part of the event, families headed inside the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym to play games, win candy, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and get balloon animals made by clowns.
“A lot of families sometimes don’t have the money to provide for their kids so to do this, high schools like my high school and our kids especially are giving back to the community for what is really important which is being together and helping families come together and making a little fun along the way," Watson said.
While all of the games were being played inside, attendees were also able to partake in the WF Parks & Recreation train ride outside.
“I’ve always loved being around kids," Watson said. "I love entertaining and having fun with kids. I love working with Key Club and part of what they do is that they help with Christmas in the Park and Halloween in the Park to help provide for the community.
“Working with kids is always a lot of fun because you never what’s going to happen,” Watson said. "It’s always a blast and it really gives back to the community and that’s important to me.”
