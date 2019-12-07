Wichita Falls growth in downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Wichita Falls continues to grow, the Chamber of Commerce is bringing in a man with 35 years of experience to keep up the momentum.
He’s the new Vice President of Business Attraction.
David Leezer says his focus is on bringing in new businesses and industries. He plans to do that by building a team atmosphere.
He says there are a lot of assets in the city and his job is to promote and sell those assets, whether it be Midwestern State University, Vernon College, or downtown Wichita Falls.
Today we learned about the plan that Ardent Urban Development already has in place. While it’s a finance building now, the upstairs will be transformed into corporate housing open to travelling nurses, visiting doctors, and military families in transition. The apartments will be fully furnished and be available to be rented out as AIRBNB, but that’s not all.
“We’re hoping to develop a spot where people can come spend the weekend, go to a show, get great food, and not even have to leave the corner,” says Principal Developer Steve Dieterichs.
The plan downstairs is to have a restaurant, and an ice cream parlor where the law office currently sits in the same building. Construction is set to start within 6 to 9 months.
While they’re still in the early stages of redeveloping the building, they’re currently working on drawings to get a better idea on the exact cost, which right now is estimated to be around 1.2 million dollars.
