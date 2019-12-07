Wichita West VFD to hold 41st annual winter craft show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 41st annual winter craft show this weekend.

This is the largest fundraiser they hold each year in an effort to raise operation and maintenance funds for the department.

The show is open to the public with free admission. It will run Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12-5 p.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.

They will be holding a drawing at the end of the show for a PS5. You will get one entry to the drawing for every $5 you spend at the craft show.

For more information you can visit the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department website or Facebook page.

