Wichita West VFD 39th Annual Arts and Crafts Show this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 39th Annual Arts and Crafts Show this weekend.
This is the largest fundraiser they hold each year in an effort to raise operation and maintenance funds for the department.
Melissa Coronado of Mini Country Farm out of Springtown says, “Volunteer Fire Department, its right in the name, they’re volunteers, so the money that’s generated from renting all the booth spaces goes to the fire department and they use that for equipment for new equipment and for maintaining equipment and it’s extremely important that we get a big crowd out here and then more booth space gets rented and more money goes to the volunteer fire department.”
The show is open to the public with free admission.
The show will run Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett St.
They will be holding a drawing at the end of the show for a 50 inch LED TV and gift cards from local restaurants and businesses.
You will get one entry to the drawing for every $5 you spend at the craft show.
For more information you can visit the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department website, on Facebook or the event Facebook page.
