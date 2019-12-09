BBB Briefs: Tips for tech toys

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas joined Sarah in studio with a message to parents as they continue to round up their Christmas shopping.
Kids, now more than ever, are asking for a lot of, “smart technology," that can be in marketed, “child-safe," devices or toys themselves. However, as always, check a couple things before you buy. The major concern in recent years; how much privacy do you really have once you purchase a smart device?
A parent may be surprised to find that, with some toys, privacy is not an included feature.
Make sure to do the homework before bringing a smart toy home:
- Do Your Research - When considering an internet-connected device, research the product before you hit the stores. Most information you need cannot be found on the box. ·
- Know the Law - The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is designed to protect children’s personal information. Toy companies must post privacy policies that describe how personal information is collected from children and how it is handled.
- Read the Privacy Policy - (see more information below)
Look for the following in a privacy policy:
- A list of who is collecting personal information
- What information the device collects and how it’s used
- How personal information is stored
- Who has access to data and
- Your parental rights
The BBB of North Central Texas provides tips and advice to make the most of the holiday season, any every season, year-round, by visiting BBB.org.
