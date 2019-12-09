Colder air returns to Texoma with a chance of rain Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Colder, more December like weather is on the way thanks to a cold front that will move in Monday. Today will be one of those days when we reach our high temperature before noon and it will grow cooler into this afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will tumble and winds will be strong out of the North. Rain chances return to our forecast this evening. The best chance of precipitation will be across our Southern counties including places like Throckmorton, Graham, and Jacksboro.