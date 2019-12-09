Colder air returns to Texoma with a chance of rain Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Colder, more December like weather is on the way thanks to a cold front that will move in Monday. Today will be one of those days when we reach our high temperature before noon and it will grow cooler into this afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will tumble and winds will be strong out of the North. Rain chances return to our forecast this evening. The best chance of precipitation will be across our Southern counties including places like Throckmorton, Graham, and Jacksboro.
Later this evening we’ll probably see scattered showers become widespread. Temperatures will fall overnight tonight and we could see a mix of snow and rain across our Southern counties, like Throckmorton, Young, and Jack early Tuesday morning. temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s as snow falls, and very little accumulation is expected
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
