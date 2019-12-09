Former presidential doctor takes run at Thornberry’s seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A former White House doctor and, more importantly, President Trump’s nominee for secretary of affairs, has made the announcement that he will be seeking the seat that retiring US Representative Mac Thornberry’s retiring leaves vacant.
With just hours to spare, Ronny Jackson was able to get the paperwork filed in time for his name to appear on the ballot.
Last year Jackson was nominated by President Trump to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs, though he never did lead that department.
Jackson was not President Trump’s personal doctor, but did work on the presidential doctoral team. Jackson was a personal physician to President Obama.
Jackson is the 13th candidate to make a bid to run in the Republican primaries for the traditionally red seat.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.