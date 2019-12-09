Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Ashley Ann Gilleland, 26, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, over 4 grams but under 200 grams.
Gilleland is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing around 220 pounds and standing 5-foot-3-inches tall.
It is important to remember that Gilleland should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never attempt to apprehend this her yourself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of GIlleland, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area, you can call: 1-800-322-9888.
You can remain anonymous and if your information leads to the arrest of Gilleland, you can earn a reward up to $500, with board approval.
