No. 1 Louisville puts streak on line vs Texas Tech

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Louisville has relied on senior leadership while Texas Tech has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring, including 88 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Kyler Edwards, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. have collectively scored 44 percent of Texas Tech's points this season, including 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.