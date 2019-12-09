Tree shortage hurts tree farms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -T&T tree farm was once home to over 10,000 trees, now they’re down to only a few due to a shortage of trees around the nation.
Owner of the farm Ted Drummond says that they usually buy their trees from a supplier in North Carolina and have plenty, but this year is a different story.
“Usually we order trees in August and they wrote me a letter saying we had to order in February because they were going to run out,” says Drummond.
Bad weather prevented the suppliers from growing trees, which even resulted in having to buy trees from their competition.
Lakeview Church of God in Iowa Park was selected to be a site for an organization called ‘buy a tree, change a life’, where one hundred percent of the proceeds go help children in need.
Pastor Daniel Robertson says they’ve heard about the shortage affecting people who are coming to buy trees.
“I know there’s been shortages across the country, I’ve had people come from far away here saying they couldn’t get trees in other areas, so they came here” says Robertson.
Despite the shortage of tree, the church is still managing to sell their trees for a good cause.
For more information, visit their website at SOWW.org/TreeSponsor.
