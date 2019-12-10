Burkburnett man arrested for Cotton Co. dispensary burglary

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - A man is behind bars in Wichita County, Texas accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cannabis from a dispensary in Cotton County.
That happened at the Medstation dispensary in Devol.
Kinley John Petcoff has been charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He’s accused of stealing around $60,000 worth of marijuana from the dispensary.
The Cotton County Sheriff’s office says last Monday, a dark-colored vehicle drove up near the dispensary on Highway 36 and the suspect then shot out nearby power lines to cut off the power and alarm systems, something they think he had been testing out beforehand.
“There had been reports of power outages out there before. He had done this once prior, we believe, to test if the power would go out. So, it’s something that I think he planned and put together. Everything else, that’s for the courts to decide," said Capt. Teague Liming of the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the back door of the building was destroyed, with pry marks and blood found on the door.
They say $300 cash was also stolen.
Authorities say Petcoff was tracked to a home in Wichita County, where the stolen marijuana was found.
He will have to face charges first in Texas before he will be extradited to Cotton County.
