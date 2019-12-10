Annual ‘City Lights Trolley Tour’ Tuesday and Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All ages are welcome to this annual public Christmas-themed trolley ride event, held by Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation, titled the City Lights Trolley Tour.
Your trip will begin with hot chocolate, cookies and reminiscing with Santa.
The City Light Trolley Tour will end where it began after the jolly trolley winds through all of the Fantasy of Lights Country Club displays.
After you ride the trolley, get the chance to visit more with Santa.
Everything gets underway at the Wichita Falls Recreation Center located at 10th & Indiana in Room 202.
Sign-up with your friends and family, and remember to choose your time slot together.
You can sign-up and register at the Recreation Office located at 600 11th St. in Room 209
The cost is $5 per seat; ages five and under are free, riding on the lap.
This trolley adventure is only available on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights.
There are time slots available every hour, on the hour.
The last tour each night will leave at 9 p.m.
For more information you can check out the City of Wichita Falls website.
