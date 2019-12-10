MSU Texas marketing students demo real life campaigns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Monday, Dec. 9, marketing students at Midwestern State University had the chance to apply what they’ve learned in college.
Their assignment: come up with real life advertising campaigns.
“When your in college you don’t normally think about putting together to actually doing real work. Your just studying or your learning different things to do when you do get out into the real world. So by letting them actually do it, i think it will better prepare them when they do get that job.”said Mark Campbell, Sales and Marketing at Herb Easely Chevrolet.
The campaigns ranged from the 2020 Chevy Blazer to MSU Texas’ student recruiting, retention and social media presence.
Students then made presentations to prove they had what it takes to turn their class projects into real life advertising.
Each group was also in charge of making things like brochures, personalized t-shirts and even all-out promotional videos.
The projects are under review now and you just might be seeing them on TV near you in the future.
