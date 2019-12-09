NAMI speaks out about closing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Wichita Falls will be closing at the end of this year. The NAMI President David Kelley says the closing was not an easy decision.
“We do have support in the community and the people who support NAMI are very passionate about it,” says Kelley. “The problem is that there’s not enough support.”
Even though the group will be closing, anyone with mental health issues will still be able to find help. Different resources will be available through different mental health organizations in Texoma.
“It will be a void but with the local behavioral health community being Red River and all the other independent health providers, we will find a way to pick up that void,” says Red River Chief Executive Officer Jon Lasell.
Red River hospital has numerous members of their staff who were members of NAMI, but are ready to continue helping with behavior health at the hospital.
I’m very proud of the accomplishments that we’ve been able to be part of over the last few years, and I hope that at some point NAMI will resurface in Wichita Falls,” says Kelley.
