Sunshine returns Tuesday but not warmer temps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the precipitation from overnight has moved down to the region. We continue to see rain south of Texoma, and a mix of rain and snow closer to the Red River Valley. While rain chances have come to an end, clouds will linger for the better part of this morning. This afternoon will be a touch nicer than yesterday afternoon with sunny skies light winds and temperatures in the upper 40s.
Now that the chance of precipitation has passed us by, the remainder of the week is going to be fairly quiet weather-wise, with cold mornings but fairly pleasant afternoons. Forecast models are hinting at a cold front and a big drop in temperatures early next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.