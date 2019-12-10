WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Senior Junior Forum would like to invite the public to the 40th Annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes.
This annual holiday tour of gorgeously decorated homes has now spanned four decades in Wichita Falls, Texas.
This years’ tour was held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and featured six beautiful homes passionately decorated for the holiday season.
Visitors are free to tour the six homes in any order in a self- guided setting; there will be volunteers inside each home answering questions.
Enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate bar at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Ave. on the day of the event.
The hot chocolate bar is sponsored by Jacksboro National Bank’s Mortgage Division in Wichita Falls.
Harvest Drug and Gifts has donated this years door prize; an 18 and a half inch ‘Classic Christmas’ lighted water church featuring a beautiful caroler scene.
This water lantern displays beautifully and is a fabulous collector’s item.
All you need to win big is your ticket; fill out the information on the back of the ticket and place it in the drawing box at the last home you tour.
All the tickets will be collected at the end of the day and the winner will be contacted the next day.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Forum, United Market Street, Gypsy Kit, or Harvest Drug and Gift and at the homes on the day of the event.
The Forum will also be available for restrooms and parking the day of the event.
This year’s event is a joint effort of the Senior Junior Forum, The Arts Council, and Junior Forum.
Proceeds from this event are shared by these organizations to support charitable works in our community.
If you would like more information, you can call 940-704-4177 or go to the Senior-Junior Forum website and click on Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes.
