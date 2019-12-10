Tips to avoid skimmers at the gas pump

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pumping gas, it's something we do all the time, but even everyday tasks can sometimes turn dangerous.
Skimming machines on gas pumps can steal your personal information in a single swipe and police in Nocona are investigating devices found in that city. To keep himself safe, one Wichita Falls man he says he just goes ahead and skips the in pad altogether and always heads inside to buy his gas.
“Takes a little longer sometimes, maybe 5 or 10 seconds longer but I know I’m not getting scammed by swiping into a dummy reader or something like that”, Wichita Falls resident Ernie said.
It’s scams like these one’s fraud specialists like Joey Fino with Texoma Community Credit Union find are seeing more of, especially with more people traveling for the holidays.
“They're trying anything to get that information and get your money,” Fino said.
He recommends staying aware and always keeping a close eye on your account statements, that way you can see if there are any suspicious charges.
“The information will get stolen and sent, sold and then somebody is using it across the country,” Fino said.
Another recommendation he has is using prepaid gas cards instead of debit or credit.
“That way if it does get skimmed, they’re just getting what’s on that card and not anything that’s in your account,” Fino said.
For Ernie, that extra step of going inside gives him peace of mind, and sometimes it saves him some time too.
“I’ve gone out, gone inside, paid, come outside, pumped, finished and left before some of the people that are trying to use the machine outside,” Ernie said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.