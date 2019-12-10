Trial begins; WF man accused of multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jason Wayne Carlile sat down on Dec. 10 in 78th District Court to face witnesses as the trial began on this sexual assault of a child case.
A jury of seven men and five women have been selected in this case.
The jury started hearing witness testimony Tuesday afternoon.
One witness, Carlile’s sister, testified that Jason Carlile began making sexual advances on her when she was only five or six years old.
She maintained that the sexual abuse continued periodically until she was 18.
Jason Wayne Carlile is facing four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and five counts of sexual assault of a child.
This trial is expected to last over two weeks.
