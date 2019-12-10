WFSO: ‘Home Alone’ score performance on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Katie Parkey joined Sarah Hines in studio to talk about the folks from the Wichita Falls Symphony and their Christmas orchestral performance on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Everyone can come to enjoy a true holiday classic on the big screen while the WFSO performs the score live.
This year the WFSO has put together and will be performing a picture-by-picture score of Home Alone.
The show will be this Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
You can buy tickets online on the WFSO website or by calling 940-723-6202.
The WF Symphony Orchestra is comprised entirely of local professional musicians.
The WFSO is also in the process of searching for an International Music Director.
