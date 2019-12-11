BREAKING: Wreck near Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A white truck appears to have rolled over, that’s what crews on the scene say they saw along SH 277 headed toward Holliday, close to Turkey Ranch Road.
Traffic was slowed in both directions following this wreck.
The total amount of people involved is unknown at this time.
We do know that one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Stick with News Channel 6, as we have crews on the scene working to learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.