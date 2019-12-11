Candy Canes with Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anndrea Harris joined Jake to talk about sponsorship for the holidays.
Child Care Partners is looking for sponsors for Christmas parties and presents that will go to benefit 165 children in Texoma.
Volunteers are needed during the week of Dec. 14.
If you’d like to volunteer or become a sponsor you are asked to call 940-766-4332.
Child Care Partners, formerly Child Care, Inc., is a non-profit agency protecting children and strengthening families through child care services in the Texoma region.
They are proud to be celebrating 101 years of service in 2019.
They operate four child care centers across the community serving infants through school age children.
All four centers are licensed by the Texas Department of Family Services and serve nutritious family-style meals and snacks to children in need.
Child Care Partners depends on the community and fundraising efforts to ensure that children in Texoma are protected and well cared for.
Starting Monday, Dec. 2, they will also be hosting Candy Canes with Child Care, a reoccurring event that will be happening at 1000 Lamar St., in Room 429.
They will have candy canes, hot chocolate and ornament decorating for everyone.
They held 3 previous Candy Cane events:
Dec. 2 - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 3 - 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Dec. 11 - 10 to 11 a.m.
The times for future events:
Dec. 18 - 10 to 11 a.m.
For more information you can visit the Child Care Partners website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.